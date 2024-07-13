‘I’m glad I’m here:’ 4th annual color run aiming to uplift East Side community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the fourth annual color run of Open Buffalo with different organizations coming together to uplift the East Side community Saturday afternoon at the Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium on Jefferson Avenue.

WKBW

Dozens of kids and their families showed up to experience the moment.

WKBW





"I'm just really proud and happy because I love how my community can just say we're doing this fun activity and come out of the house and it just makes me really happy."





The executive director of Open Buffalo Franchelle Parker tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person events like these are important for a number of reasons.

WKBW





"We see that there's an uptick in violence that's happening in our community so we want to let our young people know that they are safe here and there are resources available in the community and also have a good time,” Parker says.

And of course, this event is educating many about staying fit and healthy.

WKBW





"I feel pretty good and excited and I'm ready to have some fun with my friends and confident girls,” says 11-year-old Nyelle Williams.

Speaking of Confident Girl which is an organization for young girls helping them with things like mental wellness and good hygiene.

The founder Tiffany Lewis says all of the rainbow colors are instilling confidence.

WKBW

"The colors represent diversity, strength, and unity,” Lewis says. “ In order for us to be collective for us together we have to stand strong together and have to showcase our colors and vibrancy throughout the world."



And one runner felt the confidence after pushing herself to get out here and mingle with others.

WKBW