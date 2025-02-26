'I'm a warning to women': Heart disease survivors share their stories in hopes of helping others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Around 200 women gathered in Buffalo on Tuesday for the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon, an event organized by the American Heart Association to raise awareness about heart disease.

The luncheon provided a platform for heart disease survivors to share their personal stories and emphasize the importance of self-awareness and proactive healthcare. Attendees included women who have experienced heart attacks and other heart-related health issues, highlighting the critical need for awareness and advocacy.

Patty Dipalma, who had a heart attack at 48, shared her experience of being misdiagnosed due to atypical symptoms.

Linda Walleshauser stressed the importance of self-awareness and having proactive conversations with physicians.

"I'm here to support the American Heart Association as a two-time heart survivor," said Kelly Rummings, who advocates for self-advocacy and challenging doctors when necessary.

Rummings shared her story of being dismissed by a doctor due to her age, only to suffer a heart attack two weeks later. She encouraged women to advocate for themselves and seek second opinions if needed.

Denise Abbey, a heart transplant recipient, recounted her experience of being misdiagnosed despite being attentive to her health. She emphasized the importance of trusting one's instincts when something feels wrong.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon in Buffalo served as a powerful reminder of the importance of heart health awareness and self-advocacy.

Through sharing their stories, survivors like Dipalma, Walleshauser, Abbey and Rummings hope to inspire others to be vigilant about their heart health.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.