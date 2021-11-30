Illinois man accused of pointing assault rifle at truck driver on NYS Thruway near Dunkirk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Illinois man is accused of pointing an assault rifle at truck driver on the New York State Thruway near Dunkirk.

New York State police announced Tyler S. Ringwood, 23 of Charleston, Il, was charged with the following offenses:



Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (loaded firearm); a Class C Felony,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (large capacity ammunition feeding device)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (Assault Rifle); both Class D Felonies,

Menacing (with a weapon) in the 2nd degree; a Class A Misdemeanor

State police said on November 29 around 3:00 p.m. a truck driver reported a passenger of a pickup truck pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at him, out the window of the truck, while traveling on the NYS Thruway in the area of Dunkirk.

Troopers located and stopped the pickup truck in the area of mile marker 468. Police said a Stag Arms AR-15 loaded with a 30-round magazine was observed in the vehicle as well as a bag with an additional 125 live rounds.

Ringwood was arraigned in Town of Brant Court and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $500 cash bail or bond. The driver was not charged.