'I'll just try to avoid it if I see it': Coyotes spotted wandering around Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some neighbors in the Town of Tonawanda are concerned after numerous coyote sightings, some captured sights of the wild animals on their doorbell cameras.

According to town officials, there have been nearly 20 reported sightings within the last couple of weeks. Animal control officer Mark Ansel says they may have been forced out of their habitat during the recent snowstorm.

Ansel says they are typically more afraid of you than you are of them and it is common for coyotes to be out during the day.

"People are under the impression that these are nocturnal animals but they do come out during the day and they are visible during the day," said Ansel. "So, if they see them during the day they are not sick. They could be going from point A to point B or just hunting for food. We've got a lot of rabbits in the town."

Ansel says to try to avoid them but if you see one make some noise. He recommends using a whistle, air horn, or a glass jar with some nuts or bolts or coins in it and shaking it. He says typically they will run away from you. He also says to watch your small dogs closely. If you let them out make sure you are with them.

Neighbors we spoke with say they are concerned for their pets and family.

Kevin Chapman lives on Rochelle Park and spotted a coyote on his doorbell camera.

"I have two dogs so we haven't really been coming outside. I know that people say that they're not going to attack you but you never know what's going on," said Chapman.

He also says he has been keeping his young daughter inside too.

Ashley and Damien Kuczmanski say they have been extra alert on their walks lately after. Damien says he saw a coyote walking up his neighbor's driveway. They say they are worried about their dogs.

Ansel says they believe 4 or 5 coyotes are wandering around in various areas like Sheridan and the Boulevard, up to around Colvin and Highland. He says they hope they wander back into their habitat on their own soon.

If you see a coyote you should alert animal control.