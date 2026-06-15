IKEA to open store at Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attention IKEA fans in Western New York: dreams really do come true.

The iconic Swedish retailer announced Monday it will open a 67,000-square-foot location early next year in the former Sears and Sears Auto location on the lower level of the mall's north end. The Cheektowaga location will boast the same signature showroom, marketplace and bistro that loyal fans of the chain have come to expect.

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"This addition is game-changing for the shopping center and further solidifies Walden Galleria's place as a leading destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in Western New York," Stephen Congel, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Management Group, said in a statement announcing the IKEA deal.

The Walden Galleria location will be IKEA's second in New York state north of New York City. The chain opened a store at Destiny USA in Syracuse - another Pyramid property - last November. The closest location to Buffalo is across the border in Burlington, Ontario. That location is approximately 215,000 square feet, more than three times the planned size of the Galleria store.

Landing an international tenant the size of IKEA is a huge win for Pyramid, which has struggled to solidify the financial footing of the Cheektowaga shopping center. In February, the company announced it secured a five-year loan for the property - less than a year after missing a payment on its $220 million loan from Wells Fargo.

The Walden Galleria is one of the largest generators of sales tax in Erie County - a category that has taken a hit in recent years with fewer Canadians crossing the border to shop.

