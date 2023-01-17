Watch Now
IKEA opens pick-up location in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — IKEA, the global home furnishing brand, has opened a pick-up location at 2525 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, according to its website.

Its website says the following:

"We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Cheektowaga, NY, which offers IKEA customers an option to purchase qualifying furniture orders online for a flat rate of $30 and pick them up closer to home. As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Buffalo, NY community."

The following map is also provided on its website:

Currently, the IKEA U.S. store closest to Buffalo is located in Pittsburgh, PA. There are also several IKEA stores, design studios and pick-up locations across southern Ontario.

You can find more information on what a pick-up location is here.

