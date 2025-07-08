Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

IKEA announces new store at Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, will open in fall 2025

The man who built IKEA has died
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
From IKEA
<p>IKEA is a company which sells ready-to-assemble furniture, appliances and other household goods. The company was founded in Sweden in 1943.</p>
The man who built IKEA has died
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — IKEA, the global home furnishing brand, has announced plans to open a new store at the Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse. 

Slated to open in fall 2025, the Syracuse store will be the third store in New York, joining locations in Brooklyn and Long Island.

Currently, the IKEA U.S. store closest to Buffalo is located in Pittsburgh, PA. In 2023, an IKEA pick-up location opened in Cheektowaga. There are also several IKEA stores, plan and order points and pick-up locations across southern Ontario.

IKEA said the Syracuse store will be nearly 70,000 square feet with over 3,000 products available for immediate takeaway.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app