IKEA announces new store at Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, will open in fall 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — IKEA, the global home furnishing brand, has announced plans to open a new store at the Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse.

Slated to open in fall 2025, the Syracuse store will be the third store in New York, joining locations in Brooklyn and Long Island.

Currently, the IKEA U.S. store closest to Buffalo is located in Pittsburgh, PA. In 2023, an IKEA pick-up location opened in Cheektowaga. There are also several IKEA stores, plan and order points and pick-up locations across southern Ontario.

IKEA said the Syracuse store will be nearly 70,000 square feet with over 3,000 products available for immediate takeaway.

You can find more information here.