Ike and BG's Restaurant namesake passes away at 83

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The co-founder and namesake of Ike and BG's Restaurant in Buffalo, Issac "Ike" Gray, has passed away.

Ike Gray's godson, Steven Butler, who now owns Ike and BG's, sent a statement to Channel 7 News Monday afternoon saying Gray died peacefully at Erie County Medical Center.

Gray and his wife Betty opened the first Ike and BG's Restaurant location on Genesee Street in 1998. They had just opened a new location downtown in October.

Butler says a black veil will hang at the downtown location in the days leading up to the funeral. Both locations will remain open for business.

Gray was 83 years old.