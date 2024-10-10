If you're on Social Security, you will be getting a raise in 2025

Watch Now
Social Security retirement recipients will see their monthly benefits increase in 2025, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Social Security retirement recipients will see their monthly benefits increase in 2025, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. Here's the breakdown:

  • Benefits will increase by 2.5 percent
  • The average recipient will see their monthly payment increase by $50
  • Recipients, on average, will receive $600 more over the course of the year

The Cost Of Living Adjustment, or COLA, has increased by an average of about 2.6 percent over the past decade, according to SSA. The COLA was 3.2 percent in 2024.
Last month, inflation in the United States dropped to 2.4 percent, its lowest point in more than three years.

