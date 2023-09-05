If you're looking to set up a new phone number soon, it may not be starting with 716

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Public Service announced on Tuesday that customers setting up new numbers or changing current numbers may receive a phone number starting with the new area code of 624.

This comes after the New York State Public Service Commission approved a new area code in October of last year. The amount of combinations for phone numbers starting with 716 is dwindling, meaning the state had to take action to make more phone numbers available for residents and businesses. The hope is to create more accessible phone numbers as the city continues to grow both economically and socially.

Due to the approval of the new area code, some parts of Western New York will be located in an area code overlay. This simply means two area codes will be present in one area at once.

Some facts to note include:

- Current phone numbers will not be impacted or changed by the new area code since it will only pertain to new phone numbers

- The new area code will not impact the pricing of calls or telephone services

- The new area code will also not impact what is currently considered to be a local call or not

- Numbers using the 624 area code will not be assigned until all of the 716 area code phone numbers are used

- Consumers will still have to dial 1+ area code+ phone number when placing calls to other area codes

- Customers will have to make sure that all services and software recognize 624 as a valid area code, such software includes fax machines, internet dial up numbers or security systems

For any remaining questions, customers can reach out to their service providers or the Department of Public Service.

