If you were caught in traffic on the 90 Thursday evening - this is probably why

SPCA serving Erie County
This Mute Swan was rescued along the 90 during rush hour Thursday.
Posted at 4:03 AM, Mar 12, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Apparently there was quite the backup on the 90 near the 290 Thursday evening while a swan rescue was taking place.

Drivers called the SPCA Thursday after seeing a large white swan in a number of places along the 290. SPCA officers were eventually able to capture the swan near Exit 50 on the 90.

The swan was taken to the SPCA on Harlem Road to be examined, and is now resting there. Experts say it's a first-year Mute Swan, which is an invasive, non-native species. The SPCA says more information about how the swan is doing will be released soon.

