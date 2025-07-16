Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Iconic Buffalo brands Sahlen's and Weber's become official partners

Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Weber's Mustard have been brought together by the bun to officially become partners.
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two iconic Buffalo brands have united. Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Weber's Mustard have been brought together by the bun to officially become partners.

"Weber's is going to be the official mustard of Sahlen's going forward," said Luke Desmond, of Weber's.

"It means so much," said Joe Annunziato, of Sahlen's. "It's over 250 years of combined heritage between the two brands. We're still family owned."

To celebrate the collaboration in collaboration with Give 716 Day, both companies grilled and handed out 716 free hot dogs outside Sahlen Field on Wednesday.

It's also National Hot Dog Day, so a hot dog competition was held, where two chefs had to use both Sahlen's and Weber's to make the best hot dog.

