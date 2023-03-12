IceCycle to end cancer at RiverWorks getting the community moving for a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The perfect description of 7-year-old Andre Sanders is just two words: a survivor.

"When Dre was four he was diagnosed with a pediatric kidney cancer called Stage 4 Willms Tumor. The first probably several days I was overcome with grief because life would never be the same. It was nine months of treatment so surgery, radiation, 33 weeks of chemo. Then we got the news in May of 2020 that he was no evidence of disease," said Alex Sanders, Andres mom.

Andre is going on three years of being cancer free. He and a lot of other people are the reason why the Queen City has come together for the IceCycle at RiverWorks to raise money for caner research and patient programs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event has raised over $1 million in the past three years. Now dozens of vendors and more than 140 cyclists are taking part in the fight against cancer.

"I work with patients that have cancer and are actively dealing with it and it's hard to see them struggle," said Alisa Hartman, a Buffalo Rehab Physical Therapist Assistant.

Andre's advice to anyone going through what he went through? "Fight well, do well, and don't let cancer beat you."