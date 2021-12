BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People are heading outdoors to help burn off some holiday calories.

The ice rink at Canalside in Buffalo is one way to go.

It reopened Sunday morning to big crowds of people looking to ice skate, ice bike or even do some curling.

It's a great way to spend time with family and friends over the holidays.

The rink has special hours of operation for this holiday week.

It's open from 10am until 10pm through January 1.