ICE revokes student visas for 4 current UB students and 9 recent graduates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four current University at Buffalo students and nine recent graduates have had their student visas revoked, according to the university.

In a new statement posted on Wednesday, the university says it "can confirm that 13 F-1 visa holders at UB—four current students and nine recent graduates—had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) record unexpectedly terminated in the past week by Department of Homeland Security's Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)."

UB says it is providing support to the impacted students and graduates. It has also told them to consider getting a private immigration attorney.

The impacted students have been notified that they must leave the country as they are now out of status.

UB says it's unclear at this time what the exact reason is for each visa revocation and status termination. It says these actions appear consistent with a recent change in enforcement by the U.S. State Department that recently stated it will have zero tolerance for noncitizens who violate U.S. laws.

University leaders say they are committed to supporting international populations and ensuring students and employees feel safe, secure and informed. International students are being encouraged to contact UB's International Student Services with any questions or concerns.

You can read more about the situation on the university's website, where it posted a message to the UB community.