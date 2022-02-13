Ice rescue training in Amherst

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Ellicott Creek and Getzville Fire Companies took to the water Saturday afternoon.

Men and women took part in emergency ice rescue training.

They practiced shore rescue, pulling someone out of the ice on a sled and deep dives when someone has fallen below the surface.

The fire companies say this is all in case of an emergency, but there's always danger when you step out on the ice.

If you see someone who has fallen into the ice or is trapped first call 9-1-1, and then see if there's anything you can throw to them from the shore.

The fire companies say going out on the ice yourself should be a last resort.