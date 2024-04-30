Ice Ice Baby: The 90s are ready to heat up the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to "Bust a Move" at the Erie County Fair this summer as the Hamburg hot spot turns back the clock a few decades to "Play that Funky Music."

The "I Love The 90s Tour" will take over the Buffalo News Grandstand on Saturday, August 10th for a toe-tapping, hip-shaking trip down memory lane featuring iconic artists Vanilla Ice, Young MC and Rob Base.

Rapper Vanilla Ice is best known for his smash hit "Ice Ice Baby," which was the first rap single to reach the top of the Billboard Singles Chart. Rob Base got the room moving with favorites "Get On The Dance Floor" and "It Takes Two," while British-born American rapper Young MC brings everyone to their feet with his top hit "Bust a Move."

Tickets for all shows at the grandstand go on sale June 7 and include admission to the fair the day of the show.

Other musical acts coming to the fairgrounds this summer include Ashley McBryde and Caitlyn Smith, Gabriel Iglesias, and Pam Tillis, Aaron Tippin and Travis Tritt.

The Erie County Fair runs from August 7 to August 18.