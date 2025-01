BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can celebrate the chilly weather Western New York is getting during "Ice Fest" at Buffalo's Canalside.

The 10-hour event takes place on January 18 starting at noon. It will offer ice skating, snow sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, and more.

On Jan. 17, there will be a silent disco on the ice from 6-10 PM. Tickets for this cost up to $23 for the disco, ice skating and rentals.