Ice Fest 2022 returns to Canalside Friday

ICE FEST 2022 KICKS OFF FRIDAY AT THE ICE SKATING RINK AT CANALSIDE. — Ice Fest 2022 kicks off Friday at the ice skating rink at Canalside.
The event runs Friday from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Each day comes with its own winter fun:
- Friday:
- Night Glow Theme Skate: Wear a glow up piece and light up the ice
- Free Glow Up Cup to the first 100 guests
- Includes 1 drink ticket to redeem for $1 off beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages
- Life music from DJ Allstar
- $1 off all skate rentals courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House of WNY
- Saturday:
- Ice block sculptures around the rink
- Vendors on site
- Hartmann's Distilling and Main Street Winery
- Hot cocoa hut
- Ice carving demonstration at 4:30 p.m.
- Ice bar from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Free domestic beer with glow cup purchase
- Ice luge from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Pouring "champagne float" luge libations
- Curling tournament from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Register here
- Snow princesses from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Live music from DJ PINO from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- $1 off all skate rentals courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House of WNY
Ice bar, ice luge and hot cocoa hut are all cash only.