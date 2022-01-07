Watch
Ice Fest 2022 returns to Canalside Friday

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jan 07, 2022
ICE FEST 2022 KICKS OFF FRIDAY AT THE ICE SKATING RINK AT CANALSIDE. — Ice Fest 2022 kicks off Friday at the ice skating rink at Canalside.

The event runs Friday from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Each day comes with its own winter fun:

  • Friday:
    • Night Glow Theme Skate: Wear a glow up piece and light up the ice
    • Free Glow Up Cup to the first 100 guests
      • Includes 1 drink ticket to redeem for $1 off beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages
    • Life music from DJ Allstar
    • $1 off all skate rentals courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House of WNY
  • Saturday:
    • Ice block sculptures around the rink
    • Vendors on site
      • Hartmann's Distilling and Main Street Winery
    • Hot cocoa hut
    • Ice carving demonstration at 4:30 p.m.
    • Ice bar from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
      • Free domestic beer with glow cup purchase
    • Ice luge from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
      • Pouring "champagne float" luge libations
    • Curling tournament from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.
    • Snow princesses from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
    • Live music from DJ PINO from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
    • $1 off all skate rentals courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House of WNY

Ice bar, ice luge and hot cocoa hut are all cash only.

