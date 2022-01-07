Ice Fest 2022 returns to Canalside Friday

ICE FEST 2022 KICKS OFF FRIDAY AT THE ICE SKATING RINK AT CANALSIDE. — Ice Fest 2022 kicks off Friday at the ice skating rink at Canalside.

The event runs Friday from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Each day comes with its own winter fun:

Friday :

Night Glow Theme Skate: Wear a glow up piece and light up the ice Free Glow Up Cup to the first 100 guests

Includes 1 drink ticket to redeem for $1 off beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages Life music from DJ Allstar $1 off all skate rentals courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House of WNY

: Saturday:

Ice block sculptures around the rink Vendors on site

Hartmann's Distilling and Main Street Winery Hot cocoa hut Ice carving demonstration at 4:30 p.m. Ice bar from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Free domestic beer with glow cup purchase Ice luge from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Pouring "champagne float" luge libations Curling tournament from 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Register here Snow princesses from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Live music from DJ PINO from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. $1 off all skate rentals courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House of WNY



Ice bar, ice luge and hot cocoa hut are all cash only.