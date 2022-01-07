Ice Fest 2022 coming to Canalside this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow finally has WNY feeling winter as we know it. If you're looking to embrace the chill, you can do it at Canalside's Ice Fest this weekend.

The event is presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York spanning two days: Friday January 7 and Saturday January 8.

Here's the lineup of events:

FRIDAY 7-10pm:



Night Glow Theme Skate: Wear a glow up piece and light up the Ice

Free Glow Up Cup to first 100 guests (includes 1 drink ticket to redeem for $1 off beer, wine, or N/A beverages.)

Live Music from DJ Allstar

$1 from all Skate Rentals donated to the Ronald McDonald House of WNY.

SATURDAY 4-10pm:



Ice Block Sculptures around site

Vendors on site: Hartmann's Distilling and Main Street Winery

Hot Cocoa Hut (Cash Only)

Ice Carving Demo 4:30pm

Ice Bar, 5-10pm: Free domestic beer with glow cup purchase. (Cash Only)

Ice Luge, 5-10pm: Pouring 'champagne float' luge libations. (Cash Only)

Curling Tournament 5-10pm - https://tixr.com/e/34727

Snow Princesses 6-8pm

Live Music from DJ PINO 7-10pm

$1 from all Skate Rentals donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

For more information, click here.