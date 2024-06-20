Ice cream giveaway at De Dee's Dairy by longtime Niagara Falls rapper “Mr. 31”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Steamy weather for Western New Yorkers this week and that’s why longtime Niagara Falls rapper Jamal Gasol “Mr.31” did an ice cream giveaway for neighbors in the Falls Wednesday at the De Dee’s Dairy.

The first 150 people who came to De Dee’s had the chance to cool down with some ice cream of their choice.

“It’s way too hot. I needed some ice cream today.”

“It just feels like I just won the lottery even though I feel like it’s one hundred degrees out. I kinda like it but I also kinda don’t because it’s so hot.”

This act of kindness by Mr. 31 put many faces to smile.

“I think it’s nice and it shows that he wants to give back to the community and he’s not shellfish and cares about others,” says Madison Colvin, a Niagara Falls resident.

Others even said they didn’t expect this courtesy.

“It’s a blessing in disguise you know you come here to get ice cream and then they’re like oh by the way it’s free and I’m like that’s good with me,” says Meshunda Heard, a Niagara Falls resident.

And yes those lucky ice cream eaters were able to get any size and flavor.

“I got cotton candy! It’s so good. "I want to say thank you for the ice cream and I hope you have a good day.”

The co-owner of De Dee’s Gary Wilcox feels delighted to be part of this initiative.

“Anything that’s great for the City of Niagara Falls is great for everybody and it’s a win-win for the whole community,” he says. “So for Jamal, I tip my hat to him. He's doing a great thing, he’s doing a great thing.”

And many of those are appreciating it.

“You have to have ice cream to cool down man and then after that go get you a big thick of water, haha,” says Ronald J. Bennett, a Niagara Falls resident.