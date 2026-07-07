ICE constructing new detention facility on Buffalo Federal Detention Facility property in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to 7 News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is constructing a new detention facility on Buffalo Federal Detention Facility property in Batavia.

According to a DHS spokesperson, the construction of the new hard-sided detention facility is due to New York State laws prohibiting counties from contracting with ICE to house illegal aliens.

The facility will be constructed on federal property at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia and will have 100 beds.

You can read the full statement from DHS below: