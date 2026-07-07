ICE constructing new detention facility on Buffalo Federal Detention Facility property in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to 7 News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is constructing a new detention facility on Buffalo Federal Detention Facility property in Batavia.
According to a DHS spokesperson, the construction of the new hard-sided detention facility is due to New York State laws prohibiting counties from contracting with ICE to house illegal aliens.
The facility will be constructed on federal property at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia and will have 100 beds.
You can read the full statement from DHS below:
“Due to New York State laws prohibiting counties from contracting with ICE to house illegal aliens, ICE is constructing a new hard-sided detention facility on federal property at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, to ensure sufficient detention capacity in support of the agency’s immigration enforcement mission. The new facility will have 100 beds.
The facility will provide a safe, secure, and humane environment for individuals in ICE custody and will operate in accordance with applicable National Detention Standards. As with all ICE detention facilities, detainees will have access to comprehensive medical care, mental health services, legal access, religious accommodations, recreation, and other required services. The facility will be subject to the same oversight, inspection, and operational requirements that govern ICE detention facilities nationwide."