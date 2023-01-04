Ice at Canalside to reopen Jan. 6 following two-week closure due to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ice at Canalside announced Wednesday their new reopening following the historic blizzard that plummeted the region on Christmas weekend.

The attraction is set to reopen on Friday, Jan. 6, after closing on Dec. 22, 2022, in anticipation of the snowstorm.

A "Buffalo Strong" skate is set on the Jan. 6 reopening date, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will help raise money for the American Heart Association to support CPR training in response to the lives lost due to cardiac events, and the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest during the Bills MNF game.

$1 of every ticket will be donated to the AHA, along with funds raised from the raffles of a signed Dion Dawkins helmet and a signed Stefon Diggs football.

"We are thrilled to get skaters back and provide a place for Buffalonians to come together at the Ice at Canalside," Buffalo Waterfront General Manager Lauren Maloney-Ford said. "On top of skating, ice bikes, bumper cars, and igloos, we will be offering several promotions for everyone to take advantage of between now and the end of the skating season."

Ice at Canalside will have the following events on certain days of the week:

Wednesdays - Paula and Pints Night: You can enjoy a cold beverage and a Paula's donut for just $5

You can enjoy a cold beverage and a Paula's donut for just $5 Thursdays - College Night: Students can show their college ID cards on any Thursday and receive a buy-one-get-one skate admission and skate rental.

Students can show their college ID cards on any Thursday and receive a buy-one-get-one skate admission and skate rental. Fridays - Theme Skate Night: Dress for a specific theme every Friday night with live DJ music. Some of the theme nights will include Silent Disco, Glow Skate, Luau Night, and more.

Ice Fest will also return to Canalside from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. The celebration will feature live ice sculpting, a dueling chainsaws ice carving demo, on-site vendors, an ice bar serving beer, wine, specialty drinks, and a live DJ.

The following normal hours of operations will resume and the ice will be open through Feb. 26, 2023:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Hours of Operation:

Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 - Feb 23.: 10 a.m. to 7 p .m.

Feb. 24: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.