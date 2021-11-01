Ice at Canalside to open for the season on November 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ice at Canalside is set to open for the season on November 26 at 3:00 p.m.

Ice skating, curling, ice bikes and ice bumper cars will make a return as there were no winter activities at Canalside last year due to COVID-19.

“After a year away from the Ice at Canalside, we are more excited than ever to be able to host skaters and families at the rink again,” said Kevin Parkinson, VP of Finance and Operations Be Our Guest. “Our opening celebration will be a great kickoff to the 2021 holiday season in Buffalo.”

There will be a season-opening party that will include a DJ performance from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a visit from Santa Claus from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., a firework show at 7:15 p.m. and giveaways and more.

Guests will be required to complete a waiver prior to participating in any activity at Canalside. They can be completed when you arrive or online here. Officials say masks are encouraged throughout the duration of your visit.

The Ice at Canalside will be open through February 27, 2022.

Hours of Operation



Monday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Tuesday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Wednesday: 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours:



December 25: CLOSED

December 26 – January 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

January 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 21 – 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pricing:

Public Skating



Age 5 and Under: Free

Children and Military: $5

Age 13 and Up: $7

Skate Rental: $5

Skate Walker TBD

*Highmark BCBS of WNY Members receive $1 off admission, $10 off season passes, and $19 off family season passes.

Curling



$15 / Per Person 4-person minimum; Up to 10 people

Bumper Cars



$8 / 8 Minute Ride

Ice Bike

