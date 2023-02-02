Ice at Canalside to be closed Friday due to expected cold temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ice at Canalside will be closed Friday due to expected cold temperatures.

“While a difficult decision to close with a highly anticipated silent disco at the ice, we feel this is the best way to ensure the safety of our customers and staff." - Lauren Moloney-Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront

Officials said all curling, igloo and group reservations scheduled will be notified and refunded.

The Backyard Classic hockey tournament will occupy the Ice at Canalside Saturday and Sunday, as a result, public skate hours have changed on both days.