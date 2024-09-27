Ice at Canalside set to reopen for the season on November 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Waterfront announced the Ice at Canalside is set to reopen for the season on November 22 with new features and programming.

The rink will reopen for the season on November 22 and remain open through November 24. It will then be closed for Thanksgiving and reopen on November 27.

Buffalo Waterfront said there will be “Friday Night Lights” fireworks displays on opening night and each Friday through the end of the year.

In addition to the fireworks displays, the season will also feature:



“Canalside Kids Club” on Sunday mornings, with a brand-new Trackless Ice Train ride, hockey shots experience and character appearances

Ice Bumper Cars

Lunch Skate Tuesdays

Free Community Skate Wednesdays

New theme nights featuring special giveaways will include Taylor Swift’s birthday night, Chappell Roan night, Broadway night, and more

“While we’re certainly still enjoying our beautiful September weather down at the waterfront, we’re also excited to debut some new programs and features for the Ice at Canalside in just two short months. As a four-season destination and a priority of Governor Kathy Hochul, Canalside remains a signature stop for local families’ and visitors’ winter-time adventures." - Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairwoman Joan Kesner

A full schedule will be on the Buffalo Waterfront website here in the coming weeks.

"We're incredibly proud to have been a founding partner of Canalside, watching its transformation into a thriving year-round destination. The return of Ice at Canalside for another season is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering community spaces that promote health and connection. We’re thrilled to welcome back this beloved tradition and can’t wait to see our community joining together on the ice this season.” - Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield