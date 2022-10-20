Watch Now
Ice at Canalside opens Nov. 25

Buffalo Waterfront
<i>The waterfront rink will kick off the skating season with a fun-filled extravaganza.</i>
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're skating right into another Buffalo winter!

Ice at Canalside will return Nov. 25 with an opening night extravaganza.

The event offers a DJ performance, holiday light displays, food and drinks, fireworks and more for the entire family. It runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Can't make the kickoff event? No worries!

The waterfront rink offers public skating, curling, bumper cars and ice biking from Nov. 25 through Feb. 26.

Rink admission and skate rentals can be purchased from inside the Honda Winter Pavilion. Guests are required to complete a waiver prior to participating.

Pricing
Public Skating-

  • Age 5 and Under: Free
  • Children and Military: $6
  • Age 13 and Up: $8
  • Skate Rental: $5
  • Skate Walker: TBD
  • Season and family passes are available for purchase

Curling-

  • $15 / Per Person 
    • 4-person minimum; Up to 10 people

Bumper Cars-

  • $8 / 8 Minute Ride   

Ice Bike-

  • $12 / half hour

Leagues and specialty programing will be announced in the coming weeks, including Skate Great Learn to Skate, GameOn Leagues and Healthy Buffalo Broomball.

Hours of Operation

  • Monday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome
  • Tuesday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome
  • Wednesday: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 1 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours

  • December 25: CLOSED
  • December 26 – January 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • January 16: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • February 20 – 23: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • February 24: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*Please note that hours may change due to weather. For the most up-to-date hours of operation, visit Buffalo Waterfront's website.

If you're driving to the rink, the Canalside area has parking ramps and surface lots. Access to the rink is available from Main Street, Commercial Street and Marine Drive.

You can also take the NFTA Metro Rail to the Erie Canal Harbor Station stop.

