Ice at Canalside opens Nov. 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're skating right into another Buffalo winter!

Ice at Canalside will return Nov. 25 with an opening night extravaganza.

The event offers a DJ performance, holiday light displays, food and drinks, fireworks and more for the entire family. It runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Can't make the kickoff event? No worries!

The waterfront rink offers public skating, curling, bumper cars and ice biking from Nov. 25 through Feb. 26.

Rink admission and skate rentals can be purchased from inside the Honda Winter Pavilion. Guests are required to complete a waiver prior to participating.

Pricing

Public Skating-



Age 5 and Under: Free

Children and Military: $6

Age 13 and Up: $8



Skate Rental: $5

Skate Walker: TBD

Season and family passes are available for purchase

Curling-



$15 / Per Person

4-person minimum; Up to 10 people



Bumper Cars-



$8 / 8 Minute Ride

Ice Bike-



$12 / half hour

Leagues and specialty programing will be announced in the coming weeks, including Skate Great Learn to Skate, GameOn Leagues and Healthy Buffalo Broomball.

Hours of Operation



Monday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Tuesday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Wednesday: 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours



December 25: CLOSED

December 26 – January 1: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

January 16: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 20 – 23: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 24: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*Please note that hours may change due to weather. For the most up-to-date hours of operation, visit Buffalo Waterfront's website.

If you're driving to the rink, the Canalside area has parking ramps and surface lots. Access to the rink is available from Main Street, Commercial Street and Marine Drive.

You can also take the NFTA Metro Rail to the Erie Canal Harbor Station stop.