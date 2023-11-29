Ice at Canalside in Buffalo set to open on Friday, festivities planned throughout the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After its opening was delayed due to repairs, the Ice at Canalside is set to open for the season on Friday.

Organizers say weather permitting, the rink will open Friday at noon and opening weekend festivities will take place Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A special fireworks display will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

On Sunday there will be the first-ever "Sunday Funday," which organizers say is a new weekly, family event that will include a kid's activity zone, ice castle bounce house, and visit from the Snow Sisters.

All activities are weather-dependent.

“We invite Western New Yorkers to lace up their skates and join us to kick off the rink’s 10th winter season at the Opening Weekend celebration. We’re pleased to welcome everyone back to the historic canals for another season of winter fun in downtown Buffalo.” - Kevin Parkinson, vice president of finance and operations, Rich Entertainment Group

Admission will be $8 for those 13 and up and $5 for those under 13 and members of the military. Those up to age five can skate for free. You may bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5. Rink admission and skate rentals can be purchased inside the Honda Winter Pavilion.

Organizers said that season passes are also available, as well as discounts for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members.

Curling, ice bikes and igloo rentals will also be available.

Due to nearby constriction, guests are encouraged to enter through the elevated pedestrian walkway at the Explore & More Children’s Museum entrance off Marine Drive and walk across the bridge over the rink to the Honda Winter Pavilion. You may also enter through the walkway along Main Street or from Marine Drive by the lower level of Explore & More.

The Ice at Canalside will be open through February 25.

Hours of Operation:



Monday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Tuesday: CLOSED, leagues and private parties welcome

Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special Holiday Hours: