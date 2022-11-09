Ian Rapoport: 'We do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on he field this week'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

During "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday Rapoport said, "I am not saying he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. Essentially, we do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on he field this week."

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Citing sources, Rapoport said, "Josh Allen is believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain which is something he has had actually in the past. Not considered to be a major, major injury. It’s believed to be something he can play through."

From @GMFB: #Bills QB Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained right elbow, sources say, a UCL injury that will limit him this week. While it’s no sure thing that Allen plays vs the #Vikings, belief is it’s an injury he can manage moving forward. How he responds this week is key. pic.twitter.com/86HQb0Kdzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

The Bills, who are now 6-2, are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings, who are 7-1, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.