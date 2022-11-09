Watch Now
Ian Rapoport: 'We do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on he field this week'

Noah K. Murray/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 8:24 AM, Nov 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

During "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday Rapoport said, "I am not saying he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air. Essentially, we do not know if Josh Allen is going to be on he field this week."

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Citing sources, Rapoport said, "Josh Allen is believed to be dealing with an elbow sprain, a UCL sprain which is something he has had actually in the past. Not considered to be a major, major injury. It’s believed to be something he can play through."

The Bills, who are now 6-2, are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings, who are 7-1, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

