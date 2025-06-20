WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alan Deacon might be one of the most inspirational people you will ever meet.

In 2005, Deacon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which aggressively took away his ability to use his arms and legs.

In 2008, he went to Harris Hill Nursing Facility, a place where he said the staff has treated him "phenomenally." However, there was one issue...he was bored out of his mind.

"I just wanted to do something," said Deacon. "I'm a bit of a religious freak, and I know God's a creator. So I prayed, and he said create."

He decided he wanted to try painting. So a friend, who is a carpenter, made him a custom easel, and three years ago Deacon started making art.

WKBW Al's workspace

"If God didn't give me MS, I wouldn't be an artist," Deacon said.

WKBW Al Deacon's work

WATCH: 'I will...while I can': Clarence artist battling MS goes viral on TikTok as he raises money for horse rescue

Clarence artist battling MS goes viral on TikTok as he raises money for horse rescue

At first, he held the paintbrush in his mouth, but there was fear that it would be a choking hazard.

"So my son, and I went to Home Depot, and we developed this thing," said Deacon, wearing his hat that has a paint brush screwed to the brim.

WKBW Al Deacon, award-winning artist

He has different hats, each with a different-sized brush that he has used to create more than 300 pieces of artwork. He sells his art here, to raise money for the horse rescue he started with his wife in Clarence more than 10 years ago. It's called Spruce Meadow Farm in Clarence Center.

WKBW Al Deacon's motto

"My motivation to paint is to help raise money for my horse farm," said Deacon. "So many guys need a second chance just like Al, and that's why I do what I do."

WKBW Horses at Spruce Meadow Farm

Recently, thousands have met Deacon on TikTok. He has posted a handful of videos, most have a few thousand views, but one of them went viral and has over 500,000 views.

"My son got me on TikTok," said Deacon. "I think it's an answer to my prayers, because I pray asking God to help me motivate people to shine in his name. I just want to be a giant mirror to reflect with the light.

WKBW Al Deacon painting

I spent more than an hour with him on Friday, as he created a dragonfly painting. He joked, "I heard this is easier with your hands."

WKBW Michael Schwartz and Al Deacon in Al's room

Deacon said he enjoys having fun. He's become a faithful person who reads the bible every day, and even leads worship groups at Harris Hill. He's in the process of creating magnets as well to sell.