BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind gusts blowing at 70+ miles per hour were felt all around WNY on Monday. The winter storm blew trees and people off the ground.

“It happened so quickly, I couldn’t believe it was happening,” said Diane Miller of Hamburg. “Never in a million years did I think I would go flying in the air like a kite.”

Miller was running errands and decided to swing by her daughter's house in Lackawanna.

“I opened her door, and the wind caught me, and I went flying," said Miller. “I’ve never experienced a storm with this much wind; that’s why I didn’t anticipate getting thrown in the air."

WATCH: Snow and strong winds lead to some dangerous close calls in WNY

'I went flying': Snow and strong winds lead to some dangerous close calls in WNY

A few miles away in South Buffalo, a few minutes may have saved Tyler Gall's life. Moments after he left his work truck, a tree fell on it.

"I can't help but think if I was standing in there, I would be crushed," said Gall. "Don't ever take a day for granted."

He works for Braymiller Builders, installing shower jacuzzi systems. He does a lot of his work from the truck, but was inside when the tree came down.

"People underestimate the power of the wind," said Gall. "When you actually experience it, it's hurricane force, it's nothing to mess around with, I can tell you that."

He was able to secure a spare truck to return to work on Tuesday.

For more of the sights and sounds of the winter storm, click here.