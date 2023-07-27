'I wasn't going to let ALS define me': Buffalo woman's fight against ALS continues

BUFFALO, NY — Kristin Goetz was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease when she was 37 years old, 4 years later she is still fighting to get treatment that costs thousands of dollars a week.

ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It leads to difficulty speaking swallowing and breathing and worsens over time.

The life expectancy of someone with the disease is 2 to 5 years

7 News first spoke to Goetz in 2021, when she was hoping to get treatment not FDA approved—now Goetz is hoping to get enough money from an ice cream fundraiser to afford the price tag of 7,500 dollars a week.

Goetz says she is not going to let ALS stop her from living her life to the fullest

"People have regained functionality and the treatment has slowed down people's regression and the fact it has stalled it, helps me keep fighting."

On Sunday, buying an ice cream cone or your favorite frozen treat from Great Lakes Ice Cream can help Goetz's fight against ALS.

Owner of the 'caboose' Tammy Metzger, usually hosts a fundraiser in honor of her dad who passed due to ALS, but this year the proceeds of the day will go to Goetz.

Tammy Metzger says supporting Goetz is helping keep her dad's memory alive

"Its a terrible, awful disease anything that anyone can do to come down and donate to her and say hi to her would be greatly appreciated"

You can visit 3 Commerce Parkway on July 30 from noon to 10 pm.