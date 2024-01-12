'I was waiting for that day my whole life': Love for the Bills helps family reconnect after 53 years apart

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — This is a story that just feels like something you'd only find in Buffalo.

I met the Kossakowski Family two weeks ago at the Patriots-Bills game. Like most families in the area, they love the Bills. For them however, their love for the Bills has a deeper meaning. It helped them reconnect and come together as a family after being separated for over 50 years. It's crazy right? Here's how it happened.

Marisa Penrose and Phil Kossakowski are siblings who grew up with their father, Ken Kossakowski and their mother in West Seneca. Marisa, now living in Maryland and Phil and Ken, both still live here in Western New York.

In July 2022, Ken received a letter from Susan Kilkelly, a Grand Island Native who now lives in Georgia.

"I had been adopted at birth so I had never knew my dad," Kilkelly said. "I sent a letter because I found our DNA match on my heritage."

Kossakowski Family The Kossakowski's

Susan was adopted as an infant. Immediately after receiving the letter, Ken contacted Susan back out of pure joy, waiting for the moment he reconnected with his daughter. After making contact with Susan, Ken told Marisa and Phil that there's a "new" addition to the family.

"I was waiting for that day my whole life that I would meet her one day and I just couldn’t believe it." Ken Kossakowski

"I remember the day my dad called me and I was driving to work and he read the letter that she sent him and I instantly got chills. I said "Dad, you have to call her. This is amazing." Marisa Penrose

"Just knowing that I had another sister. I’ve had a sister for 34 years. Now I find out that I have two and she’s my big big sister — it was just really exciting." Phil Kossakowski

Kossakowski Family Marisa Penrose, Ken Kossakowski and Susan Kilkelly

Marisa was eager to learn who her sister was. So like anyone in this day and age when they want to find someone and learn more about them, she took to a deep dive on social media.

"There were five, 12 people on her name on facebook. Five down was her beautiful face and a Buffalo Bills logo and I instantly knew," Penrose said. "I started crying and I said that’s my sister. Oh my god, I’ve always wanted a sister. That girl looks just like me! That’s my sister!"

Kossakowski Family Susan Kilkelly and Melisa Penrose

All of them growing up as Bills fans, the shared love for the team help them connect immediately.

"When you’re older and meeting someone for the first time in your adult age it was a good connector for all of us," Penrose said. "We all connected over the Bills. We talk about the Bills. So before I knew intimate details about her life we bonded over the Bills."

Ken and Marisa both met with Susan separate times throughout the Fall of 2022 while Phil was in the Philippines. Looking for an opportunity for all four of them to come together, they turned to the Bills. The four of them met for the first time in a group in October 2022 at the Bills-Packers game.

Kossakowski Family The Kossakowski's meeting together for the first time at the Bills vs. Packers game, October 2022

"I didn't really have a reason to go home for about 15 years. I didn't go to Buffalo for a bit" Kilkelly said. "The Bills were always the key to that home feeling. The Bills bring about that feeling of home and now it brings about the feeling of family."

Kossakowski Family The Kossakowski's at the Bills vs. Patriots game, December 2023

The four of them, with their families, are now making it a tradition to meet every year for a Bills home game just like they have for the past two years. It's a chance for all of them to come home.

Now that all of his children are together and they share the same love for his favorite team since 1962, Ken's heart is full.

"For the last 18 months I’ve been the most happiest man in Buffalo." Ken Kossakowski

Like every Bills fan as well, the Kossakowski Family has big aspirations for the team, hoping this is the year Buffalo captures that elusive Super Bowl title. The big hope for the team to win it this year — Ken's birthday is on February 11th, the same day as the Super Bowl.

If the Bills make the Super Bowl, Susan and Marisa plan to fly back up to Buffalo to spend the week with Phil, Ken and other family members to celebrate their father and cheer on their favorite team.