‘I was shocked’: Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir surprises teacher at Maryvale High School

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The surprise of the school year at Maryvale High School, a visit from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir to honor the 2024 M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers competition winner.

Shakir announced teacher Breanna Pelonero as this year’s recipient of the award. Yearly, M&T Bank awards the educators who are making a difference for their students. The winner’s school district receives a $5,000 grant.

WKBW Khalil Shakir and Breanna Pelonero had a few minutes to meet during the event. "He was asking me about my school and where I work, and we talked a bit about that... It was a good time," Pelonero said.

“I was shocked because he is one of the best players on Bills team,” Pelonero said. “I’m so grateful that I got this award, but I know the reason I got this is because of my students.”

“She stood out because she took it upon herself to help a group of Venezuelan students that were new and English wasn’t their first language,” M&T Bank Upstate & Western New York Regions SVP of Corporate Communications Thea Pecht said.

WKBW Shakir and Pelonaro celebrated the day with the student body. Both of them were celebrity coaches for a student versus faculty basketball game.

Pelonero has since left Western New York for a teaching job at another school in New York City, but she’s never forgotten the area she grew up in and was happy to help.

“My community here at Maryvale will always have a special place in my heart,” Pelonero said.