'I want them to feel valued': Community celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands around the world celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday.

March 21, or 3/21 day, is meant to raise awareness and advocate for people with Down syndrome and their families. Down syndrome occurs when there is an extra copy of the 21st chromosome. One in 700 people are born with Down syndrome and about 210,000 are living with it today.

World Down Syndrome Day is a cause close to many people in the Buffalo community, with an important resource in our own backyard. GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center has over 55 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States and Mexico. GiGi's offers free therapeutic, educational, and support programs.

On March 21 numerous businesses light up buildings and attractions in yellow and blue. Buffalo City Hall, Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge, Oishei Children's Hospital and others partner with GiGi's to show support.

7 News spoke with Dr. Ted Andrews from Oishei and Emily Mondschein, the Executive Director of GiGi's Playhouse, about the importance of early intervention and support.

Dr. Andrews says parents should start "Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapies and home-based educational therapies when they are young and what that affords them is a skill set that those people from past didn't have. So, they can be physically healthier they don't have to be overweight. They can learn most of the kids we see in clinic are in the mild range."

Mondschein wants people to know they can find a lot of those services at GiGi's Playhouse and says, "These people who come to this playhouse — I want them to feel valued and that the world is interested in hearing from them and believes in them just what everybody wants to feel they should feel that "

For more information, visit GiGi's website here.