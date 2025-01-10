'I want my home the way it was': Buffalo couple waits years for ceilings to be fixed after 2022 blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In 2016 Linda Martin paid $40,000 to Erie Construction Midwest, out of Rochester, to put a new roof on her Buffalo home.

"I was very pleased with the job," said Martin.

Martin said she had a 25-year warranty on the roof. So when the 2022 Blizzard in Buffalo damaged Martin's roof, she called the company. Months later they replaced the roof free of charge.

"Shortly after the storm, a week and a half later, we saw leaks in the bedroom upstairs that escalated to the bathroom," explained Martin. "Then I noticed a leak downstairs in the living room."

Martin contacted the company about the ceilings but said no one from the company came to inspect the damage until 2024. Martin said she spoke to employees of Erie Construction who told her to get four estimates of contractors who could fix the ceilings.

Martin got three estimates and then told the company to help out. She said nothing happened after that.

"I literally call [Erie Construction] at least twice a month," said Martin.

Martin contacted 7 Problem Solvers for help.

"I contacted channel 7, because it has been over two years now, and this is a beautiful home," said Martin. "I want it the way it was."

I called the company.

Martin said a contractor was sent out just before Christmas, but she hasn't heard back since.

I then called an employee of the company who was at Martin's house last year. He said they had been looking into it. Later that day a staff member told me that around the time he called, someone from the company scheduled an inspection for Monday.

Martin called me on Thursday night saying she was contacted by the company, and someone is coming on Monday to address the damages. In addition, the company is also giving Martin $6,000 for the trouble. The company sent a statement to me that said: