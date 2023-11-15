‘I try to believe that it’s not real:’ 10-year-old boy reaching out to community in need of kidney donor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 10-year-old Seriuss Jackson is reaching out to the Western New York community in need of a kidney donor while facing renal failure.

Seriuss sat down with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person and told her he spends 70 percent of his life going to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“I got kidney disease and have been going to dialysis for two years,” he says.

He was born with kidney failure while dealing with other health issues his entire life.

“I try to believe that it’s not real or that it never happened,” the 10-year-old says. “That’s why I’m so joyful and happy.”

Seriuss is the oldest of three.

His sister, 9-year-old Payton Jackson, says she is sad when she leaves her brother at the hospital for treatment.

“I’ll be like ugh oh my god can we just go back? I miss him already,” she says. “I just want him to get his transplant so we can be able to go into the water together.”

Their mother Tajmila Jackson is a single mother who says she does what she can for her kids especially for Seriuss.

“He’s looking forward to a transplant very very soon. He likes to swim, but with his dialysis catheter he’s unable to do that,” the mother expresses. “And that's one of the things he likes the most is swimming.”

Tajmila says her son can receive blood type "B or O” kidney from a donor of any age.

She also says with the power of technology those who may not be a match can still match with Seriuss since there’s a program that can make it happen.

“Seriuss just also was sick again with the rhinovirus so it pauses him on the list because you have to be clear in good health,” she says.

Seriuss little sister Payton wishes she can help her big brother.

“If I was like an adult and had a phone, I would like send a lot of money to the gofundme and I would give him my other kidney,” she says.

Seriuss who wants to be a fashion designer has this message for everyone.

“Be happy, just stay true to who you are and follow your dreams,” he says.

Click here to help Seriuss find a kidney donor and learn more about his story.