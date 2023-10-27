'I think we need more information': Deadline extended for Kensington Expressway Project comments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation has extended the public comment period for the Kensington Expressway project after community members raised concerns about its potential impact.

"I think we need more information in our community so we can understand it much better, and see how it's going to help our community," said community leader Murray Holman last week. His frustrations are shared by others who live on Buffalo's east side as well.

"Getting the information to the people -- that's my biggest concern right now," said Buffalo resident Malcom Lott. "A lot of 'I don't knows,' 'I've never heard of this.'"

In response to those concerns, the DOT announced Thursday that residents would have until November 10 to comment on the environmental assessment draft for the project.

"When we hear people saying they don't know about the project, or they haven't had an opportunity to comment, we want to make sure we're giving everyone a voice in shaping this project," said NYS DOT spokesperson Susan Surdej.

Surdej told 7 News Reporter Hannah Ferrera there are plenty of ways that residents can learn more about the project plans.

"We have a community outreach office, which is the first time ever we've done that for a project in Western New York," she said.

The department also has a dedicated webpage for the project, with all of the details about the plans and its potential impact on the community.

During a public meeting last week, Holman told 7 News one of the biggest concerns residents have is the potential use of eminent domain to change the landscape around the 33.

"The city has the right, or the county, or the state has a right to take property. That's not fair. That's not fair to the homeowners," he said.

But Surdej refuted those concerns Thursday.

"There will be no businesses or households that will be acquired by New York State," she said. "There could be slivers of lands at corners, things to make curb ramps, things like that. There are no families that are going to be relocated as a result of this project."