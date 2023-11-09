'I think it's weird': The phone book is still being delivered, but are people using it?

When was the last time you found someone's phone number using a phone book?

Even if you don't have their number stored in your phone, you can usually find it just as easily in a Google search.

You might not need one but they are still being sent to homes all over Western New York. We asked people in Buffalo when they last used a phone book and what they do when they get one in the mail.

Cameron Kniseley can't remember the last time he used a phone book.

"I'm not sure if you can still find people's home phone numbers in here. I didn't know that they even still made them," said Kniseley.

When asked what she thinks of the fact that they still hand out phone books, Rachel Falsone responded, "I think it's weird man."

She thinks it's a waste of paper and no longer necessary explaining, "Google is free, like we have the technology now."

Based on our very unscientific research in Western New York....different generations...feel the same way.

"I think it's ridiculous," said Jane Roesser. "I always see them when they put them in mailboxes laying in the ditch forever, waterlogged and littering. People don't use those anymore! Who refers to a phone book? It's so quick just to look it up on your phone."

Rashida Williams just got a new phone book in the mail this week and says she was surprised to see it on her doorstep, her first thought? "Oh! they still do this!"

The phone books being distributed by LocalEdge are noticeably smaller this year. We reached out to the company to ask how much longer they plan on making them and if there are more changes in store. They have not returned our calls or emails.