'I think it's stronger than ever': Watch our entire 'Restaurant Roundtable' from 7 Voices

A special edition of 7 Voices, Michael Wooten sits down with a group of local restaurant owners to talk about the challenges and the future of the industry in Western New York.
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 17, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five different restaurant owners — from the Northtowns, the Southtowns, the East Side, the West Side and Downtown — sat down with 7 News' Michael Wooten for a special edition of "Voices."

The restaurant roundtable hit on topics like menu prices, staffing challenges, mental healthcare in the industry, the tipping debate and more.

In the half-hour special, 7 News Michael Wooten talked with the following restaurant owners:

  • Nikki Searles – Sunshine Vegan Eats
  • Ellie Grenauer – Glen Park Tavern
  • Ryan Fernandez – Southern Junction
  • Sara Testa – Public House on the Lake and Public House of Buffalo
  • Nick Pitillo – Osteria 166, Villaggio and Occasions Catering

