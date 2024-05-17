'I think it's stronger than ever': Watch our entire 'Restaurant Roundtable' from 7 Voices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five different restaurant owners — from the Northtowns, the Southtowns, the East Side, the West Side and Downtown — sat down with 7 News' Michael Wooten for a special edition of "Voices."
The restaurant roundtable hit on topics like menu prices, staffing challenges, mental healthcare in the industry, the tipping debate and more.
In the half-hour special, 7 News Michael Wooten talked with the following restaurant owners:
- Nikki Searles – Sunshine Vegan Eats
- Ellie Grenauer – Glen Park Tavern
- Ryan Fernandez – Southern Junction
- Sara Testa – Public House on the Lake and Public House of Buffalo
- Nick Pitillo – Osteria 166, Villaggio and Occasions Catering
You can watch "Voices" each weekday at 5:30 p.m. on 7 News.