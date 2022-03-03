I-Team: Kriner Cash to collect over $300,000 in resignation agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Public School's Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash will receive over $300,000 in compensation for his departure from the district.

The 7News I-Team obtained a copy of Cash's resignation agreement with the district Thursday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The district will pay Cash $299,995, as well as $11,959 in accrued vacation. Cash will also receive health insurance through the district until April, 2025.

According to the agreement, Cash will also be available through August to consult with his successor. In return, Cash will be paid an additional $5,000.

