‘I love my city’: Super Bowl LIX hosting many connections to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Although the Buffalo Bills will not play in Super Bowl LIX, there are still some Western New York connections to this weekend’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

If you feel like you can’t root for either team come kickoff, here are a few local people you can cheer for:

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

Matt Slocum/AP Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nick Sirianni graduated from Southwestern High School in Chautauqua County, class of 1999.

This is his second appearance in the big game, the first being the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. 7 Sports director Matt Bove spoke with Nick’s family two years ago before that first Super Bowl.

“It is because of this place, Southwestern is special. It is special to us, and Nick is representing Southwestern well,” Nick’s brother Jay Sirianni said.

“Now to think that our son is involved in all that now, it’s just mind-boggling,” Nick’s father Fran Sirianni said.

Philadelphia Eagles Senior Personnel Director/advisor to the General Manager Dave Caldwell

Gregory Payan/AP Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell speaks at a press conference at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Dave Caldwell, the right-hand man of Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, graduated from St. Francis in Hamburg, class of 1992.

In high school, Caldwell helped the Red Raiders win two state championships in 1991 and 1992.

Caldwell had been part of a pair of Super Bowl runs. He was a member of the Indianapolis Colts when the team won Super Bowl XLI in 2006, and he was on staff with the Eagles during the Super Bowl LVII loss in 2023.

“This is going to be good, to have somebody from St. Francis involved in one of the biggest events in the world,” St. Francis High School Head Football Coach Jerry Smith said.

“I’m really excited for him. I think he is going to do great,” St. Francis Assistant Football Coach (1992-94) Tony Giardina said. “I talked to Dave this week; I sent him a text saying good luck, and of course, he texted me right back. I’m pulling for the Eagles this weekend for sure.”

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Jody Fortson

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson makes a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Saints, 26-13. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Fortson graduated from South Park High School in 2013 and is going for his fourth Super Bowl title.

Fortson was a member of the Chiefs practice squad when they won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He played limited snaps in the Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles in 2023. He was held out of the Super Bowl LVIII win against the 49ers in 2024 because of an injury.

Fortson will be forced to watch this game from the sidelines, as he missed most of this season with a torn ACL.

“I love my city, I’ll never trade my city for nothing,” Fortson said in a 2023 interview.