'I love him even more now': Josh Allen checks on fan who fainted during Bills Training Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was another hot one at Bills Training Camp in Pittsford on Thursday. Rose Murphy was there with her family, standing outside the field's fence to watch her favorite team practice. Suddenly, the 69-year-old from West Seneca fainted.

"I remember white, and that's it," explained Murphy.

"She's not responding to anything so I was in shock," explained her niece Sarah Lysek. "I start yelling at the field, 'Can someone please help us?'"

Lysek says a nurse named Katie jumped into action to help Rose, along with trainers and staff who brought over wet towels and Gatorade.

"Thank God for them, they're amazing," she added.

While Murphy was on the ground, fans nearby saw Josh Allen jogging over.

"I think I turned to my niece and said, 'I'm ok now' because I knew he was coming for me," Murphy said.

QB1 grabbed Murphy's hand and asked if she was alright.

"He shook my hand, he hugged me," she said, choking up as she recalled the moment.

"Seriously, in the middle of practice, and he comes over and says hi to her," said Lysek. "That's just what he does, that's why he's our QB1."

Murphy turns 70 in November and came to camp with a sign that said her 70th birthday wish was to meet Allen.

"I got to ask. Did you faint on purpose to meet Josh Allen," asked 7 News' Michael Schwartz.

"I was just saying I should've fainted again, so he could give me mouth to mouth," laughed Murphy.

Murphy says she is feeling fine now, and has more respect and love for Josh Allen than ever before.

"I love him even more now," she said. "Just awesome, that's what Buffalo does."