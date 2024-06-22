‘I love country music:’ 20k people showed up at Sahlen Field for Taste of Country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a packed house Friday night with nearly 20,000 people headed to the Taste of Country at Sahlen Field where it brought family and friends together.

WKBW

“It brings people together aha. It’s a lot of people here,” says a Taste of Country goer.



It sure was a lot of people enjoying their time with their family and friends.

WKBW

“I'm excited to be here with my best friend,” says Megan Munro. “It makes me happy. I just love listening to country music with my friends.”

WKBW

Taste of Country has been going strong for the past 24 years.

And for some, this is their first time showing up.

WKBW

“We got about 15 other people coming so it’s about spending time with family for my birthday and just enjoying all the music and the excitement,” says Jennifer Stranc.



Others say country music gives comfort.

WKBW





“Buffalo is full of blue-collar hard-working people who bust for their families and to keep life moving here,” says Megan Carter of 106.5 WYRK. “What better way to represent that than country music which is all about what they are a hard working group of people. People who sing about their trials and tribulations of life that they can relate to.”





And of course, the love of country music comes with the love of beer.

WKBW