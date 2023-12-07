'I like cooking here:' Kids enjoying after-school cooking classes at Delavan Grider Community Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Delavan Grider Community Center offers cooking classes for after-school kids to learn how to cook while building a friendship with one another.

Many of those kids are ages 6 to 13-years-old that would be excited to learn new quick easy meals on Wednesdays.

“I like cooking here, and it’s really fun,” says 8-year-old Malia Tyson.

“We learn how to make sure our hands are clean to make sure we don’t get sick nor anybody else gets sick,” says 7-year-old Matthew Tyson.

These little chefs are also using safe cooking tools to prep their food.

“Sometimes you can mix things together just like my cousin did. He mixed hot sauce with ranch, and he made something that he enjoyed, and I also enjoyed,” says 9-year-old Olivia Farrell. “It’s kinda like you don’t judge a book by its cover. I didn’t really want to try it at first, but I did, and it tasted good.”

Chef instructor of Classroom Cafe LLC, Mignon Otis has bee teaching this program at the center for two years.

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person working with them at an early age puts them in a good position especially when there can be a situation where a child may not be able to eat a meal until a parent comes home.

“It’s not really the family demographic, I’ll say it’s really about the family unit and what is an option for them at home,” Otis says. “So being here they have the option to cook different meals, different snacks different things that it’s easy for them to do at home.”

“I would be cooking for myself. I would be cooking pizza, chicken noodle soup and chicken nuggets,” says 13-year-old Ethan Quinann.

The chef instructor says there are easy ways to utilize what you have in your home fridge for you kid to make.

“Like croutons. It’s so simple you can get some bread, you get some seasoning, and spices together,” she says. “Pop it in the oven, and six to ten minutes later you have a product that you can enjoy.”

The classroom is also about focusing on more than healthy eats.

“It’s going good. It was my first time cooking,” says 7-year-old Jaquan. “It felt amazing.”

“I like about it because I like to be with my friends a lot,” says 7-year-old Tanmir Mccray. “And I love helping my mom cook."

Click here if you’re a parent that’s interested in enrolling your child to the after school cooking classes at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

Click here to learn more about Classroom Cafe LLC.

