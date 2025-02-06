'I just love acting': St. Gregory The Great students get ready for the opening night of 101 Dalmatians KIDS

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at St. Gregory The Great School in Amherst are set to perform '101 Dalmatians KIDS' Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.

The play, which runs from Thursday to Saturday at St. Greg's Ministry Center, involves partnerships with four local dog rescues. The community has been asked to donate new and gently used items for these rescues, highlighting the school's commitment to supporting animal welfare.

"I'm Amelia Heins and I'm going to be playing Cruella," said Amelia Heins, one of the young actors preparing for the performance. "My name is Tim Collard and I play Roger in 101 Dalmatians," shared Timothy Collard, expressing excitement about his role.

Melissa Eberz, a coordinator for the performance, mentioned, "We're partnering with 4 local dog rescues," emphasizing the charitable aspect of the event.

The students have been rehearsing for months, dedicating time and effort to bring the beloved story to life. In addition to the performance, there will be concessions available, including the opportunity to adopt a 'pocket pup' stuffed animal, adding to the event's charm and appeal.

