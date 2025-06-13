'I just keep doing what I love': Nadia Monessar takes on leukemia with strength and community support

By day, she’s saving lives as a dedicated nurse, and by afternoon, Nadia Monessar is inspiring young athletes as a beloved cheerleading coach at Buffalo Envy.

But now, Nadia Monessar is facing her greatest challenge yet, a fight for her own life.

Cheerleading has always been more than a sport for Monessar; it’s a lifelong passion that led her to her second home at Buffalo Envy. Despite a demanding schedule, she said her time with her team never feels like work.

“It’s long days for me,” Monessar said. “But I am here with my friends, so coming here after work is not like I am coming to work.”

Recently, Monessar learned she has leukemia. She’s already endured three grueling rounds of chemotherapy and is preparing for a bone marrow transplant this July, a procedure she hopes will change everything.

“My transplant can possibly save my life,” she said. “There is no definite answer whether that transplant will be the cure, but right now I’m at a 50/50 chance. Being that I am young and healthy and don’t have any other diagnosis, my odds are a little bit better.”

Throughout her battle, Monessar continues to find strength in her community, her colleagues, and the young athletes who look up to her.

“I see myself as a normal person here,” she said. “I just go to work, I go to cheer, I do the things that I love. You never think you’ll be in a situation where you need that kind of support, but I’m glad I have it.”

Her cheer kids, in particular, have become a source of laughter and joy in otherwise heavy days.

“I just recently found out I’m going to lose my hair, the kids want to shave my head, paint it, and put diamonds all over it," Monessar said.

For Monessar, the emotional support is just as crucial as the medical care.

“It kind of takes my mind off things,” she said. “It doesn’t let me just dwell on my diagnosis or the possible what-ifs. It’s important to have people to talk to."

In true team spirit, Monessar’s family and friends are rallying around her.

A benefit in her honor is planned for September 12, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.