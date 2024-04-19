'I hope everyone turns into a Swiftie' WNY Record stores prepare for National Record Store Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY — The release date of Taylor Swift's newest album Tortured Poets Department and National Record Store Day coincided, meaning more people are coming into record stores across the country.

Owner of Revolver Records Phil Machemer, tells 7 News that he happily welcomes 'swifties' to his stores.

"Man I hope everyone turns into a swiftie because if that's the gateway to liking more diverse music then we will take it," said Machemer.

Machemer's daughter is a big Taylor Swift fan, and his daughter gets more interested in music, which makes him gleam with pride.

The release of the pop star's newest music release is a day before the national holiday celebrating record stores, which Machemer says is the busiest weekend of the year.

"It's cool seeing all these new faces come in the shop being excited about new releases into liking more and better and different things," said Machemer.

The swifties were in full force on Friday, like siblings Reann and Ryan Stillwater.

The Stillwells say vinyl hit differently.

"More authentic more personal. Just supporting the artist is nice," said Ryan.

While Paul Gennaro was buying vinyl for his daughter, he mentioned how connecting with his daughter over the love of records makes the experience special.

"Just to have that physical copy in your hand with the artwork and just everything about it. I just really enjoy and I am so glad she's enjoying it as well," said Gennaro.

Revolver Records is opening at 8 am across all locations on Saturday.

The store is hosting a Taylor Swift Tortured Poet's Department listening party at their Williamsville location on Sunday at noon.

