BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In Buffalo's Lower West Side, there's a restaurant where the atmosphere is warm, the menu is fresh and the price is whatever you can afford.

At Big Big Table Community Café, money isn't what determines who gets to eat; it's all about community. The nonprofit restaurant operates on a "pay-as-you-can" model, allowing diners to contribute however they're able, whether that's with cash, food donations or even a little task.

wkbw

Regulars like Kassandra Hicks said the café has been life-changing.

"I haven't starved, and I've gotten out of the cold," Hicks said. "All they ask is for you to do a little task."

For James Hairston, Big Big Table has become a second home.

"I have good friends here, like 30 friends," Hairston said.

But he's not just a guest. He gives back, too.

"I help out!" he said, describing how he helps by cleaning tables and lending a hand around the café.

wkbw

"That's what Big Big Table is all about," Executive Director Karl Johnston said. "Residents like James can volunteer their time or make a donation to help keep the mission going."

Johnston said the café serves more than 6,000 meals a year, feeding about 100 people per week, and that number keeps growing.

"What makes us unique is that we're a farm-to-table restaurant," Johnston said. "When you come up to the counter and order, you're met with the question, 'How can you contribute?'"

The goal is to make everyone feel welcome, regardless of circumstance or background.

"It's important to provide a restaurant for everybody so everyone feels comfortable and can enjoy a restaurant-quality meal," Johnston said.

WATCH: 'I haven't starved': Big Big Table Community Café on Buffalo's West Side feeds hundreds

'I haven't starved': Big Big Table Community Café on Buffalo's West Side feeds hundreds

Café Communications Manager, Morgan Stewart, said the need for Big Big Table is only increasing.

"In moments when SNAP benefits are uncertain, when housing gets trickier as we near winter, it becomes even more important that folks know Big Big Table is a resource for them," Stewart said. "And for those who have the bandwidth to offer support or resources, now's the time to pitch in."

Johnston said the restaurant runs strictly on donations, and the community keeps this mission alive. Big Big Table recently marked its fourth anniversary and has plans to move into a larger space in 2026 to meet the growing demand.

To learn more or support Big Big Table, visit here.