'I have family in Italy and now Buffalo': Buffalo Bills fan travels from Italy to attend game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills made Sunday's win worth it for fans in attendance, including the members of Bills Mafia who traveled from another country. Federico Trotti came to Orchard Park from his home in Milan, Italy to see his favorite football team play.

The 33-year-old started watching the Bills from Italy with his dad in the 90's. He usually watches Bills games on Sunday night, since Italy is six hours ahead of Eastern Time. He's part of Bills Backers Italy club.

"Sports culture is totally different in my opinion. it's much better here," said Trotti.

On Sunday Trotti tailgated with Barbara Babiarz and her family, he's also staying with the Babiarz's at their home in Penfield.

"I'll to drive him to the airport [Monday], and my brother picked him up from the airport," explained Babiarz. "We're family."

The two met last season during the Bills game in London. Trotti, and his parents, sat in front of Babiarz.

"We started a conversation, and the rest is history," said Babiarz. Trotti attended his first Bills home game last November with Babiarz. The 37-year season ticket holder helped Trotti get tickets and acclimated to Western New York during his trip.

"Bills are just about love, it's universal," said Babiarz about why Bills Mafia is so welcoming.

Trotti called Sunday an "incredible experience," and hopes to be back for another game soon.